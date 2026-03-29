Ainsworth Game Technology Faces Second Takeover Bid

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd (ASX:AGI), a company specializing in the manufacturing and supply of gaming machines and related equipment, is the target of a second off-market takeover bid by Kjerulf David Hastings Ainsworth. Ainsworth, through his legal representatives Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, has released a first supplementary bidder’s statement dated 30 March 2026, regarding his offer to acquire 5.5% of the company’s fully paid ordinary shares. The supplementary statement has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and served to AGI, as required by the Corporations Act 2001.

The offer, initially announced on 11 March 2026, proposes a price of $1.30 per share. The original bidder’s statement was dispatched to security holders of AGI as of 16 March 2026, and the offer is currently open for acceptance. Shareholders have until 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on 27 April 2026, to accept the offer, unless it is extended or withdrawn. The supplementary statement clarifies certain aspects of the bid, including ASIC’s declaration modifying section 633(1B) of the Corporations Act, allowing Mr. Ainsworth to disclose his shareholding details as of a date no more than four trading days prior to the offer date.

The supplementary statement also reveals Mr. Ainsworth’s current voting power in AGI stands at 8.24%, with a relevant interest in 27,748,217 shares as of 27 March 2026. Furthermore, it confirms that neither Mr. Ainsworth nor any associate has provided or agreed to provide consideration for shares in AGI during the four months leading up to 27 March 2026, except for on-market purchases as detailed in Schedule 1 of the statement.

The schedule lists numerous on-market purchases of AGI shares by Mr. Ainsworth, ranging in price from $1.04 to $1.20 per share, between 2 February 2026 and 26 March 2026, as well as off-market purchases resulting from acceptance of a prior off-market proportional takeover offer. The first supplementary bidder’s statement has been approved and signed by Mr. Kjerulf David Hastings Ainsworth.