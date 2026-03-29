Aeris Resources Expands Golden Plateau Drill Program After High-Grade Gold Results

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS), an established Australian copper-gold producer and explorer, has announced a significant expansion of its drill program at the Golden Plateau deposit, located within the company’s 100%-owned Cracow tenement package in Queensland. The drill program has more than doubled from the initial 6,400 metres to approximately 14,000 metres following encouraging high-grade gold intersections returned from the Ferneyside, Sunnyside, South, and West lodes. Notable intersections include 34.5m at 3.1g/t Au from 184.6m at the South lode and 7.1m at 4.9g/t Au from 130.0m at the West lode.

The drilling results have reinforced the company’s confidence in the potential of Golden Plateau to become a new ore source for the Cracow operation. The results confirm significant mineralisation within remnants surrounding historical underground workings. Aeris believes there is a significant opportunity at Golden Plateau both within remnants and beyond the historical workings. The updated geology interpretation is based on detailed historical section interpretations and more than 1,200 historical drill holes, with a total of 33 mineralised lodes interpreted and modelled.

Andre Labuschagne, Aeris’ Executive Chairman, stated that the latest drilling strengthens the company’s confidence in the deposit’s potential. He noted that consistent high-grade drill results across multiple lodes confirm the presence of significant gold mineralisation around historical workings. The expanded drill program aims to expedite a Mineral Resource Estimate and an economic assessment of the project.

The Golden Plateau deposit, a significant contributor to the Cracow goldfield with approximately 850,000 gold ounces produced between the 1930s and 1990s, is located within current mining leases, one kilometre north of the Cracow Processing Facility and two kilometres east of the current underground mining operations at the Western Vein Field. The company remains focused on advancing Golden Plateau as a potential major ore source for the Cracow Operation.