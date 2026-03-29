Trump-Era Trades Spark Insider Trading Concerns

Well-timed trades preceding major policy surprises during Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. President have generated substantial profits for unknown traders. Legal experts suggest these trades warrant investigation to safeguard market integrity and determine if confidential information was leaked. A review of trading activity before key Trump administration decisions on tariffs, Venezuela, and Iran identified at least four instances where investors appeared to possess advance knowledge. These trades spanned various markets and assets, including options, commodities futures, and predictions.

Given the timing and magnitude of these trades, experts, including a former enforcement director for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), advocate for scrutiny to ascertain whether they were based on inside government information. Aitan Goelman, a former CFTC enforcement director and former federal prosecutor, noted that such trading would typically attract attention. However, he added that insider trading law for commodities markets is complex.

White House spokesman Kush Desai affirmed that government ethics guidelines prohibit federal employees from profiting from non-public information, dismissing any suggestions of administration officials engaging in such activity without evidence. A CFTC spokesperson stated the agency maintains constant communication with exchanges regarding suspicious trades and conducts its own surveillance. The Reuters review highlighted four specific cases, including lucrative options trades minutes before Trump’s announcement of a pause on ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs and substantial bets on the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi have also drawn scrutiny. Bets placed ahead of the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei raised insider trading concerns. While these platforms have introduced new rules to curb potential insider trading, experts suggest the size and binary nature of some bets indicate possible advance knowledge. David Rosenfeld, former co-head of enforcement at the SEC’s New York office, noted that bets on unique events heighten suspicion of specific inside information.