Starting this summer, US banknotes will bear the signature of former President Donald Trump as part of the 250th US anniversary celebration. The Treasury Department announced the plan, marking an end to 165 years of the US Treasurer’s signature on currency. This move places Trump among a small group of sitting leaders, often associated with autocratic rule, whose signatures or images have historically appeared on their countries’ banknotes.

Banknotes worldwide often feature the signature of a central bank, treasury, or other official involved in issuing money. For example, euro notes display the signature of the European Central Bank president, while British pound notes bear the signature of the Bank of England’s chief cashier. The Treasury had previously considered a commemorative coin featuring Trump’s likeness, but an 1866 law prohibits images of living current or former presidents on paper currency.

Trump joins a list of leaders whose images or signatures have appeared on banknotes during their terms. These include former Congolese dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, whose image was featured on Zaire banknotes, and Ugandan leaders Idi Amin Dada and Apollo Milton Obote, who both appeared on Ugandan currency. Other examples include Indonesia’s first two presidents, Sukarno and Suharto, and former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The Philippine peso notes now bear the signature of his son and current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, but with images of native birds and animals.