BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s compensation for 2025 increased to $37.7 million, according to a proxy filing from the asset management firm on Friday. This follows a year of significant growth for the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock is a global investment management firm providing a range of investment and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company’s offerings include single and multi-asset investing solutions across asset classes.

The pay package included a base salary of $1.5 million and a bonus of $10.6 million. In 2024, Fink’s compensation totalled $30.8 million. The latest increase was largely driven by a $6.5 million increase in stock awards granted to Fink. BlackRock reported in January that its assets under management had reached a record $14 trillion.

In a letter to investors, Fink stated, “We’re entering 2026 with elevated momentum and we’re positioned ahead of significant future opportunities.” Last year, proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended investors oppose the pay packages of top executives at BlackRock, including Fink. The firm subsequently reported that 67% of votes cast supported its executive pay.

BlackRock surpassed Wall Street’s profit estimates in the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting a net profit of $2.18 billion, excluding certain one-time charges. While its shares rose 4.5% in 2025, they have since fallen over 12% this year.