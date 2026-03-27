Santander Reaffirms Financial Targets Amid Uncertainty

Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) has reaffirmed its financial targets for 2026–2028, despite global economic uncertainty. The bank cited its diversified business model following a strong start to 2026. Santander, the euro zone’s largest lender by market value, stated it remains on track to meet its 2026 goals. Positive trends from previous years have continued into the first quarter, supported by client growth and rising revenues, with costs expected to fall year on year in constant euros. Santander is a global bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates across Europe, North America, and South America.

Last month, Santander increased its profit target by over 40% to above 20 billion euros in 2028, compared to 2025. This increase is driven by growth in its U.S. and UK markets. Executive Chair Ana Botin commented on the bank’s performance and outlook as part of a speech delivered during the bank’s shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

Botin stated that Santander’s balanced presence across different countries would “significantly” mitigate risk by reducing volatility in an increasingly complex global environment. She acknowledged the current global challenges, stating, “The world now faces the scenario of higher inflation and lower growth, threats that become more likely with each passing day.” The severity of these threats, she noted, will depend on the duration of the conflict in the Gulf and its impact on global energy supply. Santander’s reaffirmation of its financial targets underscores its confidence in its business strategy and its ability to navigate the current economic landscape.