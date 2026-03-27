JPMorgan Chase Launches New Private Credit Fund

JPMorgan Chase has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a new private credit fund. The JPMorgan Public and Private Credit Fund will allow investors to redeem 7.5% quarterly, as withdrawal pressures build across the private credit industry. According to a prospectus released on Wednesday, the fund has also requested an exemption from the market regulator to repurchase at least 2% of outstanding shares monthly. JPMorgan Chase is a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, asset management, and other financial services. The new fund aims to provide investors with access to private credit markets.

The fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in credit investments. While the fund’s policy permits repurchases of between 5% and 25% of outstanding shares every quarter, it currently expects to repurchase 7.5%. This move comes as the roughly $2-trillion private credit industry grapples with investor unease. This unease stems from lending standards and outsized exposure to the software industry, which has led to increased redemption requests and prompted some firms to limit withdrawals.

Recently, Ares Management also capped investor withdrawals at one of its private credit funds after experiencing a surge in redemption requests, putting them in line with other firms such as Apollo Global and BlackRock. This trend underscores the growing concerns within the private credit market as firms adjust their policies to manage liquidity and investor expectations. The moves come as investors express caution and reassess their positions within the asset class, influencing fund management strategies across the industry.