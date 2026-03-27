ECB Urged to Resist Rushing Rate Hikes

The European Central Bank (ECB) should proceed cautiously and avoid hastily raising interest rates in response to escalating energy costs, according to Cypriot central bank head Christodoulos Patsalides. He suggests that the ECB’s baseline economic outlook remains intact, and there’s currently no concrete evidence of entrenched inflation within the Eurozone. Patsalides, a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, acknowledged that rising energy prices due to geopolitical tensions might push Eurozone inflation above the ECB’s 2% target this month.

While he affirmed his readiness to increase rates if inflation becomes embedded within the 21-nation bloc, Patsalides emphasised the current lack of conclusive data warranting immediate action. He stressed the importance of basing decisions on comprehensive information rather than speculation, suggesting a cautious approach. Markets are currently pricing in the possibility of three ECB rate hikes this year, commencing as early as April or June, yet these expectations remain volatile due to the ongoing global situation.

Patsalides clarified that an April rate adjustment isn’t entirely off the table; however, it would require clear indications that elevated headline inflation is permeating core prices rather than representing a temporary anomaly. He highlighted that long-term inflation expectations remain anchored around the ECB’s 2% target, a crucial metric for assessing the duration of economic shocks. Despite this, he recognised that risks are skewed towards higher inflation, cautioning that the residual effects of the 2021-22 shock could accelerate adjustments in price and wage expectations among households and businesses.

He noted that current conditions differ significantly from the past, citing factors such as higher interest rates, a cooler labour market, stricter fiscal policies, and constrained pent-up demand. The ECB’s upcoming policy meeting on April 30 will include updated scenario analyses on its projections, offering a more informed basis for future decisions.