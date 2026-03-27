RBA Rate Hikes Loom Amid Inflation Fears

Mounting inflationary pressures and global uncertainties are setting the stage for further interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Core inflation in Australia was already above the RBA’s target before the recent global price shocks, exacerbated by rising energy costs and potential wage-price spirals. Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ call for minimum wage increases exceeding CPI adds to these concerns, given Australia’s weak labour productivity and the RBA’s struggle to meet its inflation target since 2021.

The RBA, under pressure to regain credibility after reversing earlier rate cuts, has signalled its commitment to controlling inflationary expectations. Assistant governor Chris Kent warned that the RBA would prevent initial price rises from fueling longer-term inflation, indicating more rate hikes are on the horizon. Financial markets now anticipate a peak cash rate of 4.8 per cent, with potential for increases exceeding 5 per cent depending on the impact of oil, gas, and fertiliser price shocks on core inflation.

This tightening cycle could see an additional 100 to 150 basis points added to interest rates unless the conflict in the Middle East is resolved swiftly. Such increases would severely impact borrowers and interest rate-sensitive sectors like real estate, potentially leading to higher defaults and insolvencies. Globally, other central banks, including the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Bank of Japan, and the European Central Bank, are also expected to raise rates in response to persistent inflation.

Adding to the complexity, central banks are revising upwards their estimates of the ‘neutral’ interest rate, suggesting monetary policy may have been less effective in dampening inflation than previously believed. The RBA, for example, has increased its average estimate of neutral from below 3 per cent to around 3.5 per cent. Furthermore, anticipated increases in defence spending and ongoing geopolitical tensions will likely contribute to continued inflationary pressures, reinforcing the case for higher interest rates.