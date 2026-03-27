Ainsworth Game Technology Faces Second Takeover Bid from Kjerulf Ainsworth

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd (ASX:AGI), a company involved in selling gaming content and platforms including electronic gaming machines, related equipment, services, and online games, has received a second takeover bid from Kjerulf David Hastings Ainsworth. Mr. Ainsworth is seeking to acquire 5.5% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Ainsworth Game Technology.

Herbert Smith Freehills, acting on behalf of Mr. Ainsworth, announced that the bidder’s statements were sent to offerees on March 27, 2026. The bidder’s statement, dated March 12, 2026, contains an offer to purchase 5.5% of ordinary shares at a price of $1.30 per share. According to the statement, the offer is unconditional.

The letter from Mr Ainsworth included in the bidder’s statement highlights that the offer represents a 23.8% premium to AGI’s closing price on March 10, 2026, and a 23.5% premium to the volume-weighted average price over the 30 trading days ending on the same date. The offer is open for acceptance until 7:00 PM (Sydney time) on April 27, 2026, unless extended or withdrawn.

Reasons to accept the offer as outlined in the bidder’s statement include the substantial premium to the historical trading price, the cash certainty for a proportion of shares, and the ability for shareholders to continue participating in AGI’s performance with their remaining shares. Shareholders are advised to read the bidder’s statement carefully and consult with their financial or other professional advisor before making a decision.