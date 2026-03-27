Lumos Diagnostics Completes A$20 Million Placement and Announces Share Purchase Plan

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Limited (ASX: LDX) has announced the completion of a A$20.0 million placement to institutional investors. Lumos Diagnostics is a leading point of care diagnostics company focused on improving the diagnosis and management of acute infectious and inflammatory conditions. Demand for the placement substantially exceeded the A$20.0 million sought by the company, demonstrating strong investor confidence.

In addition to the placement, Lumos will undertake a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise approximately A$2.0 million, offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate at the same offer price as the placement. Existing shareholders Tenmile and Ryder Capital have also confirmed they will exercise a combined 43.9 million options, providing a further A$3.1 million in funding. The placement shares will be issued at A$0.225 per share, a 15% discount to the last closing price on 24 March 2026.

The proceeds from the placement and SPP will be primarily used to support the US commercialisation of FebriDx® following its 510(k) clearance with a CLIA waiver issued by the US FDA. Funds will also be allocated to expanding manufacturing capacity, sales, marketing, and medical implementation support for the US point of care market. Lumos aims to unlock a US$1.0+ billion market opportunity, representing a 15x market expansion for FebriDx®.

Doug Ward, CEO of Lumos Diagnostics, stated that the additional capital will strengthen the company’s balance sheet and enable the broader commercialisation of FebriDx® in the United States. The company intends to host a webinar for interested shareholders as part of the SPP launch, with details to be announced on the ASX platform.