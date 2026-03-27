6K Additive Secures $1.1 Million Nickel 718 Powder Order

6K Additive, Inc. (ASX: 6KA), a leader in the sustainable production of high-performance metal powders and alloy additions, has announced a significant USD $1.1 million purchase order from a prominent Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). The customer, an industrial leader with annual revenues exceeding $100 million, selected 6K Additive’s Nickel 718 superalloy powder for high-precision Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) additive manufacturing applications. This order adds to 6K Additive’s growing backlog of nickel alloy powder orders, highlighting the increasing demand for advanced materials in additive manufacturing.

The $1.1 million order will be included in 6K Additive’s Q1 2026 order intake, with shipments scheduled throughout September 2026. According to 6K Additive, the expansion of this customer’s order demonstrates the confidence that leading manufacturers have in the quality of their powders, the consistency of their process, and their ability to deliver reliable supply at scale. Nickel 718 is a widely used superalloy known for its strength, corrosion resistance, and performance in extreme temperatures, making it crucial in aerospace, energy, oil and gas, automotive, and marine engineering sectors.

Frank Roberts, CEO of 6K Additive, commented that orders like this reinforce the momentum they’re seeing across additive manufacturing following a strong finish to 2025. He stated that demand for critical materials such as Nickel 718 and 625 continues to grow as OEMs move additive manufacturing into production. 6K Additive confirms that disclosure of the customer’s name would not have a material effect on the price of its securities and that this announcement contains all material information relevant to assessing the impact of the contract on the price of the entities securities.

This latest order strengthens 6K Additive’s position as a trusted supplier of advanced materials supporting next-generation manufacturing across multiple critical industries, as additive manufacturing transitions to full-scale production and drives increased demand for high-quality, production-grade metal powders.