Private Credit Concerns Mount, Says Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank has voiced concerns about growing strains within the $2.6 trillion private credit market, pushing back against industry voices downplaying recent headlines. This comes after Apollo Global Management capped withdrawals from one of its funds following significant redemption requests, a move subsequently mirrored by Ares Management. Worries about the quality of loans issued by private credit firms, which offer higher interest rates due to the increased risk of borrowers, have led investors to withdraw funds from firms including Blue Owl, Morgan Stanley and BlackRock.

Apollo’s president, Jim Zelter, attempted to quell concerns, stating that negative media coverage of systemic risk was unfounded. However, Deutsche Bank’s Ozan Tarman suggested that, absent geopolitical events, the issue would be a primary concern for investors. Tarman highlighted that restrictions on withdrawals from private credit investments could trigger broader market repercussions, specifically impacting public credit and equities. Deutsche Bank is a global investment bank and financial services company. It provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals.

The wave of redemptions and the resulting decline in confidence have prompted a reassessment of the attractiveness of selling private assets to retail investors. Major players like Blackstone, Blue Owl, Apollo, KKR, and Ares Management have experienced considerable declines in their share values over the past six months. Blue Owl’s co-founder, Doug Ostrover, admitted that the private credit sector has lost control of the narrative, while State Street’s chief investment officer, Lori Heinel, expressed fears that the sector’s negative outlook could become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Tarman likened the current situation to an ‘orange’ warning light, cautioning against dismissing the potential for wider systemic impacts. He raised concerns about the possibility of reduced lending by major US banks and the potential impact on insurance companies, urging vigilance in monitoring the situation. While not predicting a repeat of the 2007-08 financial crisis, Tarman cautioned against complacency, emphasizing the need to carefully monitor developments in the private credit sector.