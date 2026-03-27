Daily Special: Silex Systems, Marvel Gold, InFocus Group

Australian shares are lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.6% to 8477, as investors respond to shifting signals around a potential US-Iran agreement. The index remains on track for a weekly gain despite recent volatility, with oil prices easing slightly after recent strength. Brent crude is lower at around US$107 a barrel, while energy stocks continue to hold gains accumulated over recent weeks.

Across the sectors, technology is weaker, with declines in NextDC and Codan, while materials are also lower as gold miners retreat. The major banks are mixed. In company news, Suncorp says its chief executive will take temporary leave, with the chief financial officer stepping in as acting CEO, BlueScope Steel outlines plans to advance development across its surplus land portfolio, and 4DMedical receives CE Mark certification for its CT:VQ imaging technology, enabling commercial deployment in the European Union.

In other company news,

Australian shares are lower at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.7% to 8465, as investors respond to shifting signals around a potential US-Iran agreement. The index remains on track for a weekly gain despite recent volatility, with oil prices easing slightly after recent strength. Brent crude is lower at around US$107 a barrel, while energy stocks continue to hold gains accumulated over recent weeks. Across the sectors, technology is weaker, with declines in NextDC and Codan, while materials are also lower as gold miners retreat. The major banks are mixed. In company news, Suncorp says its chief executive will take temporary leave, with the chief financial officer stepping in as acting CEO, BlueScope Steel outlines plans to advance development across its surplus land portfolio, and 4DMedical receives CE Mark certification for its CT:VQ imaging technology, enabling commercial deployment in the European Union. In other company news, GLE secures up to US$98.9m incentives for uranium enrichment project Silex Systems (ASX: SLX) said Global Laser Enrichment received preliminary approval for an incentives package of up to US$98.9 million from Kentucky and McCracken County for the Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility. The package is performance-based, linked to investment and job creation targets. GLE was also selected for up to US$28.5 million in US Department of Energy funding to support technology advancement. Marvel Gold identifies new targets at Hanang, drilling expected to commence in April Marvel Gold (ASX: MVL) identified new structural corridors and extended known mineralisation following completion of a drone magnetic survey at its Hanang Gold Project in Tanzania. The company is progressing a 10,000-metre RC drilling program, with drilling expected to commence in April following completion of a mandatory tender process. InFocus completes development of Codexa iGaming platform, moves to testing phase InFocus Group Holdings (ASX: IFG) completed development of its Codexa sweepstakes casino platform, built on proprietary technology and designed for white-label deployment. The platform has entered final testing, with a technical preview expected within weeks. The company is pursuing commercialisation through licensing and managed services, alongside a potential sale of the platform or business unit.

Silex Systems (ASX: SLX) said Global Laser Enrichment received preliminary approval for an incentives package of up to US$98.9 million from Kentucky and McCracken County for the Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility. The package is performance-based, linked to investment and job creation targets. GLE was also selected for up to US$28.5 million in US Department of Energy funding to support technology advancement.

Marvel Gold identifies new targets at Hanang, drilling expected to commence in April

Marvel Gold (ASX: MVL) identified new structural corridors and extended known mineralisation following completion of a drone magnetic survey at its Hanang Gold Project in Tanzania. The company is progressing a 10,000-metre RC drilling program, with drilling expected to commence in April following completion of a mandatory tender process.

InFocus completes development of Codexa iGaming platform, moves to testing phase

InFocus Group Holdings (ASX: IFG) completed development of its Codexa sweepstakes casino platform, built on proprietary technology and designed for white-label deployment. The platform has entered final testing, with a technical preview expected within weeks. The company is pursuing commercialisation through licensing and managed services, alongside a potential sale of the platform or business unit.