Financial markets reacted negatively to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding potential conflict with Iran, despite President Trump extending the deadline for a deal by 10 days. European bonds experienced their worst day in a year as traders brace for higher inflation and interest rates. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index dived 1.7 per cent, reflecting investor unease. The price of Brent crude jumped significantly, settling 5.7 per cent higher at $US108.01 a barrel, underscoring concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supply.

Trump’s extension of the deadline, purportedly at Iran’s request, came shortly after Wall Street closed. This sudden shift raises questions about whether the market’s reaction influenced his decision. Marko Papic, BCA Research’s chief political strategist, suggests the White House understands the economic implications of a prolonged conflict, potentially explaining Trump’s de-escalation pivot. Papic’s analysis indicates that while the initial impact on global crude supply is manageable due to reserve releases and sanctions relief, the situation could worsen significantly in the coming weeks as those measures wane.

Papic estimates that by mid-April, the hit to global oil supply could reach 9 per cent of global consumption. He also outlines several potential scenarios, ranging from genuine de-escalation to a new kinetic equilibrium, regime collapse, or a US ground troop intervention. He assesses the probability of genuine de-escalation at just 15 per cent.

Investors appear to be growing wary of Trump’s messaging and the potential economic fallout from a protracted conflict. With significant bets placed on a swift resolution, any failure of the current off-ramp could trigger a major shift in market sentiment, according to Papic. The stakes remain high as markets look beyond the immediate 10-day extension, awaiting a more definitive resolution to the ongoing tensions.