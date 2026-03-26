Revolut Expands India Presence

European fintech firm Revolut plans to significantly expand its global capability centre (GCC) in India, aiming to have approximately 40% of its global workforce based in the country by the end of 2026. The company had previously committed 500 million pounds to its India business and GCC over five years, and is now set to fill 1,600 new roles in its Indian centre by 2026. This expansion will bring Revolut’s total headcount in India to 5,500 by the end of that year.

The new positions will encompass a variety of functions, including product development, support roles, and financial services tasks such as payment processing and fraud investigations. Revolut currently employs 12,000 people globally. The expansion is separate from Revolut’s India business. According to India CEO Paroma Chatterjee, about a third of Revolut’s processes are now managed from India, including routine transaction monitoring and AI-based alerts.

Revolut is one of Europe’s leading fintech companies, valued at $75 billion. Founded in 2015, the company offers a range of financial services through its platform. In India, Revolut is authorised to issue prepaid payment instruments and anticipates launching its product next quarter.

Jonathan Beaney, Revolut’s head of talent acquisition, highlighted India as a deep and dynamic talent pool. He stated that the company’s India tech hub is central to its global scale, praising the technical calibre, ambition, and excellence found in India as key reasons for Revolut’s long-term commitment to the region. He also noted that the India GCC contributes to improved processes implemented in other markets.