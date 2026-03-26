Wall Street Bonuses Hit Record High

Bonuses for Wall Street executives jumped 9% to a record $49.2 billion in 2025, according to an estimate published on Thursday by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. The average bonus climbed 6% to $246,900, fuelled by strong trading, underwriting, and management fees for dealmakers, traders and wealth managers, despite geopolitical uncertainty and tariffs affecting markets.

The securities industry experienced significant profit growth, surging more than 30% to $65.1 billion, as estimated by the state. According to DiNapoli, Wall Street’s strong performance throughout the year is beneficial for state and city budgets because they depend on the industry’s substantial tax contributions. Wall Street contributes over 19% of New York state’s tax revenue.

While the financial industry saw impressive bonus figures, job growth has been slower. Preliminary data indicates a small decrease in the number of employees last year, falling to 198,200 from a 30-year high of 201,500 in 2024. However, the comptroller suggests that headcount data for 2025 is likely to be revised upward, indicating modest growth.

In 2024, the average annual salary in New York’s securities industry rose 7.3% to $505,677, including bonuses, which account for roughly 42% of total wages. These firms facilitate financial transactions and provide investment advice. They also play a vital role in the broader economy.