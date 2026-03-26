Dividends Could Turbocharge ASX Rebound

The Australian sharemarket is poised for a potential boost as approximately $23 billion in dividend payouts are expected to be reinvested into stocks, provided tensions in the Middle East continue to ease. This week, a substantial $12.5 billion has been distributed to investors, including $5.2 billion from BHP, with Woodside Energy and Telstra scheduled to make their payouts on Friday. Next week will see an additional $10.7 billion dispersed by major companies like Commonwealth Bank, Fortescue, and Wesfarmers. BHP Group Limited is a leading global resources company. Telstra Group Limited is Australia’s largest telecommunications company, offering a full range of communication services.

This two-week window will account for around 70 per cent of the $33 billion in dividends declared during the February reporting season, providing investors with significant capital to reinvest into a market that has been affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. On Wednesday, the S&P/ASX 200 Index saw its largest gain in six weeks, adding approximately $55 billion, driven by bargain hunters returning to the market and supported by US diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.

Richard Coppleson, institutional sales and trading director at Bell Potter, noted that institutional investors are likely to quickly reinvest this influx of cash. The $33 billion in dividends declared in February, typically paid around Easter, represents an increase from last year’s $31.2 billion but remains below the $36 billion record distributed in the first half of 2022.

Solaris portfolio manager Charles Casey highlighted that the surge in energy prices resulting from the war is expected to benefit ASX-listed energy and refiner companies, potentially leading to higher shareholder payouts in the coming year. He specifically mentioned Woodside and Ampol as companies poised to benefit from the current environment. Additionally, Solaris anticipates that logistics company Qube may declare a special dividend, which would be particularly advantageous for investors with lower tax rates.