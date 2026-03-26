Surefire Resources Announces New Gold Discovery at Yidby Project

Surefire Resources NL (ASX: SRN) has reported a new gold discovery at its 100% owned Yidby Gold project in the Mid-West of Western Australia. Surefire Resources is an Australian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities. The company is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of resource projects. Recent surface rock sampling in a previously unexplored area has revealed high-grade gold assays.

Float rock samples collected from a distinct Felsic (Albitite) lithology, approximately 1.5km north of the Yidby Gold Deposit, returned assays of 3.66 g/t Au, 1.70 g/t Au, and 12.04 g/t Au. The exploration was conducted to follow up on 1970s reporting by Western Mining Corporation (WMC) of gold mineralised intrusives with results up to 10.56 g/t Au. WMC’s report in 1975 mentioned ‘abundant float’ roughly 800m south of the Cashens Find open cut goldmine.

The company’s fieldwork validates the historical sampling results, opening up a 2km untested gold mineralised corridor with potential for additional on-surface gold mineralisation. Gold mineralisation within the Loot and Cashens Find Prospects is contained within Albitite. Albitite occurrences in Western Australia are predominantly found within the Archean Yilgarn Craton, particularly associated with major shear zones and gold deposits.

Reverse Circulation drilling is being processed, with a program of approximately 10,000m in two stages. This drilling is designed to extend the main Yidby mineralisation along strike and at depth, test N-S extensions to the Cashens Prospect, and test newly generated geophysical targets at Copper Hill.