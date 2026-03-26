International Graphite and ALKEEMIA to Develop Graphite Processing Hub in Europe

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6), a company focused on developing graphite production capabilities, and Italian chemical manufacturer ALKEEMIA S.p.A. have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to build an advanced graphite processing hub in Europe. The proposed joint venture will be located at ALKEEMIA’s chemical complex in Porto Marghera, a major industrial hub near Venice. The joint venture proposes a structure of 51% ALKEEMIA and 49% IG6, with a 50/50 profit share.

Under the terms of the MOU, ALKEEMIA will provide the fully permitted site, skilled workforce, infrastructure, reagent supply, and proprietary purification technology. International Graphite will fund the plant and equipment and provide downstream graphite intellectual property. ALKEEMIA is slated to manage the construction and operate the facility under an Operations and Management Agreement. Execution of binding JV agreements is targeted for the end of May 2026, with a Final Investment Decision (FID) expected by June 2026.

The initial production target is approximately 10,000 tonnes per year of product, commencing in late 2027, with potential for future expansion. Advanced negotiations are reportedly in progress with a leading European graphite sales firm to distribute the processed graphite. The collaboration aims to establish a competitive, low-cost European producer of high-specification graphite products, leveraging ALKEEMIA’s established infrastructure and technical capabilities.

According to International Graphite Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland, this MOU is a major step in the company’s plans to build a significant graphite processing network, creating a competitive advantage in the growing graphite market. ALKEEMIA CEO Lorenzo Di Donato added that the initiative allows them to move decisively into graphite processing and advanced materials, building on strong technical and operational synergies, to create a scalable and competitive European platform.