Daily Special: AML3D, Resolution Minerals, Duketon Mining

Australian shares are trading flat just after midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.03% to 8537.0, following the previous session’s sharp rebound. Oil prices are higher, with Brent crude at US$103.50 a barrel, supporting energy stocks, while broader market moves remain sensitive to geopolitical developments.

Across the sectors, energy and defence stocks are firmer, with gains in Santos and Woodside Energy, alongside strength in names such as DroneShield and Austal. The major banks are mixed, with Commonwealth Bank higher while ANZ and National Australia Bank are slightly weaker. Gold miners are under pressure as gold steadies around US$4,540 an ounce. In company news, Washington H. Soul Pattison reports a higher interim dividend and outperformance against the ASX 200 Total Return Index, and Airtasker announces a $5 million media partnership with Nine Entertainment.

In other company news,

AML3D secures $2.6m US Navy contract for submarine components

AML3D (ASX: AL3) secured a ~$2.61 million contract to manufacture non-safety critical replacement components for US Navy submarines using its ARCEMY technology. The order followed successful hydrostatic testing and is expected to be delivered over approximately 10 months. The contract adds to AML3D’s existing work with the US Navy and contributes to near-term revenue.

Resolution Minerals reports 1.85% WO3 from US tungsten stockpile

Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) reported tungsten results from stockpile material at its Johnson Creek project in the United States, with a 93.6kg mini-bulk sample returning 1.85% WO3. The company plans further work to define the scale and grade of the stockpile and assess pathways toward JORC-compliant reporting. The project includes exposure to tungsten and antimony.

Duketon Mining to commence maiden drilling at Barlee gold project

Duketon Mining (ASX: DKM) is set to commence its maiden drilling program at the Barlee Gold Project in Western Australia. The program includes approximately 4,000 metres of aircore drilling and 1,500 metres of reverse circulation drilling, targeting multiple gold anomalies identified through recent exploration. Drilling is expected to begin shortly, following site preparation.