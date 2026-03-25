Blue Star Helium Transitions to 24/7 Operations at Galactica Project

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has announced the completion of Stage 1 of its Galactica project development campaign, with six wells now tied into the Pinon Canyon facility. Blue Star is an independent helium exploration and production company, headquartered in Australia, with operations and exploration in North America. The company is transitioning to continuous 24/7 operations at the facility, following system upgrades focused on safety, automation, and remote monitoring.

The Pinon Canyon facility is now operating around the clock. The company has successfully installed and tested wellsite equipment at the Jackson 4 and Jackson 2 wells, adding to the existing four wells already connected (Jackson 31, Jackson 29, State 9, and State 16). Initial helium sales will be at spot pricing for the first tube trailer, with a second trailer expected to be on-site shortly.

Blue Star is actively pursuing long-term supply contracts, leveraging current market conditions where structural supply chain disruptions and instability in Middle Eastern supply routes have increased demand for reliable, US-sourced helium. CO2 liquefaction remains on track for H1 2026, aligning with ongoing commercial discussions for offtake partnerships.

Trent Spry, Managing Director and CEO, stated that the company’s operational focus has been on optimising the Pinon Canyon Plant for long-term, stable production. He highlighted that the team worked to automate the facility and harden infrastructure while tying in the latest wells. Spry also noted significant interest from potential off-takers and investors, underscoring the Galactica Project’s strategic value. The Galactica project is being undertaken in joint venture with Helium One Global Ltd, which holds a 50% working interest.