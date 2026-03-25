PhosCo Confirms Significant Phosphate Discovery at Gasaat Project

PhosCo Ltd (ASX:PHO), a company focused on developing phosphate resources, has announced a significant phosphate discovery at the DOH prospect within its wholly-owned Gasaat Phosphate Project in Tunisia. The recent drilling confirms the growing status of Gasaat as a world-scale phosphate project, offering diversification away from concentrated global supply chains. Eight widely spaced drill holes at DOH intersected a phosphate horizon with an average drill thickness of 13 metres, extending over a strike length of 1,300 metres and a width exceeding 600 metres, confirming a discovery of significant scale.

pXRF measurements on the latest drilling suggest the phosphate grade will be comparable to that previously reported for DOH. These results reaffirm the previously reported Exploration Target for DOH, further supporting the resource growth potential across the Gasaat Phosphate Project. Once the DOH assays are received, PhosCo will assess the potential to define a maiden Resource for DOH to complement the existing Gasaat resource of 146.4MT at 20.6% P2O5, and pending maiden resources at SAB and KM expected in April.

There has been a slight delay in the KM and SAB maiden resource estimate to allow for an additional three drillholes at KM, increasing geological confidence in the south-eastern extent of the mineralisation. The maiden resource estimates at KM and SAB will feed into the optimised Gasaat Scoping Study.

PhosCo Managing Director, Taz Aldaoud, stated the extensive mineralisation at the DOH prospect has clear potential to grow the inventory and mine life at Gasaat. He added that Gasaat is being advanced towards development as fertiliser supply chains are under pressure, underscoring the strategic advantage of Gasaat’s location in Tunisia on the Mediterranean Sea, offering valuable supply diversity at a time of severe global tailwinds across phosphate fertiliser markets.