International Graphite and ALKEEMIA to Build Graphite Processing Hub in Europe

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6), a company focused on developing graphite resources and advanced processing technologies, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ALKEEMIA S.p.A., a leading Italian chemical manufacturer, to establish an advanced graphite processing hub in Europe. The proposed joint venture, with ALKEEMIA holding a 51% stake and International Graphite 49%, aims to create a cost-competitive and fast-to-market graphite processing capacity. Both parties will share profits on a 50/50 basis.

The facility will be strategically located at ALKEEMIA’s existing chemical complex in Porto Marghera, a major industrial hub near Venice. ALKEEMIA will provide the fully permitted site, skilled workforce, infrastructure, reagent supply, and its proprietary purification technology. International Graphite will fund the plant and equipment and contribute downstream graphite intellectual property. ALKEEMIA will manage construction and operate the facility under an Operations and Management Agreement.

Target execution of binding joint venture agreements is set for the end of May 2026, with a Final Investment Decision (FID) expected by June 2026. Initial production is targeted at approximately 10,000 tonnes per year, commencing in late 2027, with potential for future expansion. International Graphite is in advanced negotiations with a leading European graphite sales firm to secure distribution channels for the processed graphite.

According to the company, this initiative directly addresses Europe’s need for secure domestic supply of processed graphite and aims to reduce reliance on traditional offshore sources. Andrew Worland, Managing Director and CEO of International Graphite, stated that the collaboration with ALKEEMIA will significantly reduce capital costs, execution risk, and time to market, creating a competitive advantage for the joint venture in the growing graphite market.