SpaceX IPO May Dwarf Previous Debuts

SpaceX is reportedly considering a fundraising target for its initial public offering (IPO) that would eclipse the largest debut to date. The company, led by Elon Musk, is moving forward with plans to list on the stock market. SpaceX designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. It aims to enable people to live on other planets.

The company is considering a figure of around $US75 billion ($108 billion) for its IPO, according to sources familiar with the matter. SpaceX has reportedly discussed raising more than $US70 billion with potential investors. Either sum would exceed the $US50 billion target previously reported and more than double Saudi Aramco’s $US29 billion listing in 2019, which remains the largest IPO to date.

SpaceX is aiming for a market debut in June, although the timing remains flexible. The company may confidentially file its IPO paperwork this month, as reported in February. Preparations for the confidential filing are ongoing, but SpaceX could still change its plans. A representative for SpaceX has yet to respond to requests for comments.

SpaceX may seek a valuation exceeding $US1.75 trillion in the IPO. Recently, SpaceX acquired Musk’s artificial intelligence start-up, xAI, in a deal that valued the combined entity at $US1.25 trillion. At a $US1.75 trillion valuation, SpaceX would surpass the market capitalisation of Meta Platforms and Tesla, ranking among the top six companies in the S&P 500 Index.