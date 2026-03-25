Meta Offers Executives Massive Stock Option Packages

Meta Platforms is offering its top executives substantial stock option packages, potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars, contingent on achieving ambitious valuation milestones. The social media giant aims to incentivise talent retention and fuel growth in the artificial intelligence sector, requiring Meta’s valuation to increase sixfold to over $US9 trillion ($13 trillion). Meta Platforms operates social media platforms and develops related technologies. The company’s family of apps includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, connecting billions of people worldwide.

The options, a first for Meta’s top leadership, are linked to significant stock price increases. The lowest-priced tranche requires an 88.2 per cent surge from Tuesday’s closing price of $US592.92, reaching $US1116.08. The most aggressive tranche necessitates a more than sixfold increase, pushing the share price to $US3727.12. Reaching this level would give Meta a market value exceeding $US9 trillion, surpassing even Nvidia, which currently holds the title of the world’s most valuable company with a $US4.257 trillion valuation.

These price targets must be met by February 14, 2028, for the options to vest. Unvested options may become available in instalments through August 15, 2030, and will expire in March 2031 if unexercised. Similar to Tesla’s options for Elon Musk, Meta’s plan excludes CEO Mark Zuckerberg but includes key executives such as CFO Susan Li and technology head Andrew Bosworth. Most recipients will also receive increased restricted stock awards, further incentivising long-term performance.

A Meta spokesperson described these packages as a “big bet,” noting that they “will not be realised unless Meta achieves massive future success, benefiting all of our shareholders.” This move reflects a broader trend among tech giants rethinking incentives amid substantial investments in AI infrastructure and a willingness to leverage debt to gain a competitive advantage.