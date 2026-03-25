KMD Brands Announces Intention to Launch Capital Raise

KMD Brands Limited (ASX/NZX: KMD) has announced its intention to launch a capital raise, comprising a placement and an Accelerated Renounceable Entitlement Offer (AREO). KMD Brands is a global outdoor, lifestyle and sports company consisting of Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz. The capital raise is being launched in conjunction with the release of its financial results for the half-year ended 31 January 2026. The company has commenced a confidential wall crossing process with select investors.

The announcement was made on 25 March 2026, with further details expected to be released upon finalisation of the capital raising terms. The company has requested a trading halt from both NZ RegCo and the ASX while these terms are being finalised. This halt will remain in effect until further notice is given by KMD Brands.

Investors and media representatives seeking further information are directed to contact the KMD Brands investor relations team. The company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder communication remains a priority as it progresses with the capital raise. KMD Brands looks to keep the market informed as more details become available.