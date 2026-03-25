Inflation Cools, Rio Tinto Secures Smelter Deal

Australian inflation has cooled to 3.7 per cent in February, according to recent reports, falling below forecasted levels. This development has coincided with a rally in shares around midday AEDT. In other news, Rio Tinto has secured a substantial deal to ensure the future of its Boyne aluminium smelter in Queensland. The agreement involves a $2 billion taxpayer handout from both the Commonwealth and Queensland governments, aimed at transitioning the massive plant to clean energy over the next ten years. Rio Tinto is a leading global mining group that focuses on finding, mining, and processing the Earth’s mineral resources. It supplies essential materials that enable homes, transportation, electronics, and many other aspects of modern life.

Meanwhile, discussions between Pepper Money and Challenger Group have concluded without an agreement. Sources indicate that AustralianSuper’s lack of support for the ownership change, rather than market volatility or deal structure, was the primary reason for the deal falling through. Separately, Amplitude Energy experienced a dip following recent tests, while 4D Medical announced a deal with the Mayo Clinic.

In global affairs, tensions remain high in the Middle East following a drone attack at Kuwait airport. Reports suggest the US has presented Iran with a 15-point peace plan, while there are indications that the Israeli military may occupy southern Lebanon. Thousands of US army personnel from the 82nd Airborne Division are reportedly preparing to deploy to the region. One strategist advises investors to focus on Iran’s actions rather than its rhetoric, especially given market wariness regarding Donald Trump’s statements about the conflict’s resolution.