Global Health Ltd (ASX:GLH) Investor Presentation Highlights Path to Profitability

Global Health Limited (ASX:GLH), an ASX-listed company since 2000 with over 35 years of experience, develops and markets SaaS platforms designed to digitally connect consumers with their clinicians and care teams, encouraging a more collaborative healthcare model. The company’s investor presentation for H1 FY26, released in March 2026, provides a financial summary for the half-year ended 31 December 2025.

The presentation highlights a shift towards higher-quality revenue, with 92% of customer revenue now recurring, up from 73% two years prior. Subscription revenue (MRR) increased to $3,307,922, representing a 3-year CAGR of +5.9%. While total customer revenue slightly decreased to $3,593,758, total income, including grants, remained relatively stable at $4,138,277. The company is focused on transitioning legacy on-premise clients to SaaS.

Global Health reported an operating profit (pre-R&D) of $478,448. R&D expenses have decreased by 40.5% to $873,550. Consequently, EBITDA improved by 63% to ($395,102). The company states that its core business is profitable and aims for EBITDA breakeven upon completion of its platform transition targeted for June 2026.

The company has seen a 92% reduction in cash burn over the past two years and is self-funding its growth. Growth catalysts include partnerships such as the Best Practice agreement, AI integration across platforms, and the Lifecard consumer health record. The company forecasts approximately $7.5M in customer revenue and approximately $6.7M in ARR for FY26.