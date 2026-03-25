Mount Hope Mining Clarifies Cobar Basin Footprint Expansion

Mount Hope Mining Limited (ASX: MHM) has released a clarification announcement regarding its previous statement on March 20, 2026, concerning the expansion of its strategic footprint in the Cobar Basin. Mount Hope Mining is an Australian explorer focused on building a strong portfolio of growth assets in the prolific southern Cobar Basin, New South Wales. The clarification pertains to the Mt Solitary Exploration Target referenced in the original announcement’s ‘About Mount Hope Mining’ section.

The company confirms that the Exploration Target information, initially announced on June 10, 2025, remains accurate. There is no further information in the company’s possession that would cause the accuracy of the information to be incorrect. The purpose of this clarification is to update the March 20 announcement with the original Exploration Target information, including the basis for the Exploration Target and confirmation that it is based on actual historical exploration results.

The clarification also details the process used to determine the tonnage and grade ranges, proposed exploration activities designed to test the validity of the Exploration Target, and the relevant Competent Person’s Statement. Mount Hope Mining stated that beyond the additional disclosure outlined in this clarification, the content of the original announcement remains unchanged.

The ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Mount Hope Mining Limited. The company encourages interested parties to visit their website for further information. This strategic move underscores Mount Hope Mining’s commitment to expanding its presence and exploration efforts within the Cobar Basin.