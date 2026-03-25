Daily Special: 4DMedical, Carnaby Resources, Clarity Pharmaceuticals

The Australian sharemarket is sharply higher by midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 2.1%, or 177.5 points, at 8556.9, as softer inflation data and easing geopolitical tensions lift sentiment. Inflation comes in below expectations at 3.7%, with trimmed mean at 3.3%, prompting markets to dial back expectations of a near-term rate hike.

Across the sectors, gains are broad-based, with materials leading, up more than 4%, as gold rises above US$4,570 an ounce. Energy stocks are weaker on the pullback in oil prices.

In company news, Rio Tinto secures $2 billion in government support tied to clean energy investment plans. Worley implements safety measures in the Middle East, while Pepper Money ends takeover discussions with Challenger.

In other company news,

4DMedical expands US footprint with Mayo Clinic deployment

4DMedical (ASX: 4DX) has deployed its CT:VQ™ technology at the Mayo Clinic, marking its sixth US academic medical centre adoption since FDA clearance. The agreement strengthens the company’s presence across leading hospitals and highlights growing clinical validation of its lung imaging platform. While not financially material at this stage, Mayo’s influence positions the site as a key reference point to support broader US commercial adoption.

Carnaby Resources delivers standout high-grade copper-gold results at Trek 1

Carnaby Resources (ASX: CNB) reported high-grade drill results from the Trek 1 extension at its Greater Duchess Project, including 8.1m at 9.9% CuEq and 4.3m at 16.5% CuEq. The results confirm strong continuity of mineralisation over a 600m down-plunge extension, outside the current resource. The discovery supports further resource growth, with additional drilling and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate planned.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals secures copper-64 supply for commercial scale-up

Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX: CU6) has signed a manufacturing agreement with Theragenics to secure large-scale copper-64 supply ahead of potential commercialisation of its prostate cancer diagnostic. The deal strengthens Clarity’s US-based production network and supports future demand for its lead asset, 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA, subject to regulatory approval.