Oneview Healthcare Launches Security Purchase Plan

Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE), a global healthcare technology company providing a unified set of digital tools in a single bedside solution connecting patients, families, and care teams with services, education, and information during hospital stays, has announced the dispatch of its Security Purchase Plan (SPP) booklet. This follows the company’s recent A$19 million two-tranche placement to eligible institutional and sophisticated investors, announced on March 16, 2026. The SPP aims to raise up to approximately A$2 million and is not underwritten, with Oneview reserving the right to increase the size or scale back applications at its discretion.

The SPP offer is open to eligible securityholders who were registered as holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) as of 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on Friday, March 13, 2026, with an address in Australia, New Zealand, or Ireland. Eligible securityholders have the opportunity to acquire up to A$30,000 of new CDIs without incurring brokerage, commission, or other transaction costs. The issue price per new CDI under the SPP is A$0.19, the same price paid by investors under the placement.

Participation in the SPP is optional, and new CDIs issued will rank equally with existing Oneview CDIs. The SPP offer documents, including a letter to eligible securityholders and the SPP offer booklet, are available for download at www.computersharecas.com.au/OneviewSPP. Eligible securityholders with an email address on file will receive an email communication, while those without will receive the offer letter via post.

Oneview encourages eligible securityholders to carefully consider the terms and conditions outlined in the SPP offer booklet and consult with a professional advisor if needed. The SPP offer closes at 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on Friday, April 10, 2026, with new CDIs expected to be issued on Friday, April 17, 2026, and quotation granted by the ASX on Monday, April 20, 2026. Securityholders with questions can contact the Oneview SPP Information Line on 1300 855 080 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia).