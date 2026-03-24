Market Wobbles Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Financial markets displayed instability as various factors, including geopolitical tensions and emerging economic concerns, contributed to a mixed trading environment. Despite efforts by Donald Trump to reassure investors about de-escalation with Iran, markets responded tepidly. Adding to the uncertainty, reports surfaced suggesting Amazon is developing AI agents to automate sales and business development functions, triggering a downturn in software stocks. Australian software company Atlassian, which develops collaboration and productivity tools, felt the impact, with its shares falling over 8 per cent.

Furthermore, worries persist surrounding private credit, as Ares Capital became the latest firm to restrict redemptions from one of its funds. Bond market sentiment remained cautious, with concerns that even an end to the conflict wouldn’t prevent an anticipated inflationary spike. Rising fuel prices, fertiliser shortages and energy rationing around the world continue to be a cause for concern. Brent crude closed up 4.6 per cent to settle at $US104.49 a barrel, and the S&P 500 closed down 0.43 per cent.

Amidst these challenges, reports from Israeli media indicate discussions between the US and Israel regarding a potential one-month ceasefire. BCA Research’s Marko Papic advises investors to focus on Iran’s actions rather than rhetoric. A decline in the scale of Iran’s missile attacks since March 20, along with specific targeting patterns, could signal a willingness to de-escalate. He adds that investors need to remember that Iran is under pressure from allies such as China, and friendly nations such as India, to get the Strait of Hormuz open again.

Despite these considerations, the situation remains fluid, with the Pentagon reportedly sending additional troops to the Middle East. Investors are urged to closely monitor developments, particularly any further escalation by the US, as it could have significant repercussions for the global economy. All eyes are on whether Iran will embrace de-escalation and facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical juncture for regional stability and global markets.