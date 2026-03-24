Greenwing Resources Advances Que River Project with Pre-Feasibility Study

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX: GW1), an Australian-based critical minerals exploration and development company committed to sourcing metals and minerals required for a cleaner future, has announced the commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for its 100%-owned Que River polymetallic project in Tasmania. The PFS aims to refine the scale, economics, and development pathway for the project, building upon the previously completed scoping study. Greenwing is focused on supplying electrification markets, while researching and developing advanced materials and products.

The study will concentrate on the potential recommencement of mining operations, primarily through the redevelopment of the PQ Pit and the use of existing third-party processing infrastructure. Greenwing estimates the potential extraction of 660,000 tonnes of material containing gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead from existing open pits, along with new starter pits within the current mining area. The PFS will further define crucial parameters, including mining design, processing pathways, cost estimates, environmental considerations, and approval processes.

In parallel with the PFS, Greenwing will continue to finalise its Decommissioning and Rehabilitation Plan (DRP) and address environmental bonding requirements for the mining lease renewal at Que River. The company is actively engaging with Tasmanian stakeholders regarding approvals, development pathways, and strategic collaboration opportunities. Greenwing is also assessing strategic partnerships to unlock further value at Que River, both in potential mining operations and the longer-term infrastructure potential of the site.

Beyond mining, Greenwing is evaluating the potential for Que River to host data infrastructure, leveraging the site’s existing infrastructure, strategic location, and favourable characteristics. These advantages include proximity to a 30MW substation, 200ML of water availability, cleared areas, established access, and a remote, secure location. The company will update the market on the PFS progress and related developments in due course.