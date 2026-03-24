Market Sentiment Swings Amid Iran Conflict

Australian markets experienced a volatile session on Tuesday as investor sentiment swung dramatically in response to developments in the Iran conflict. Initial optimism, spurred by comments from United States President Donald Trump suggesting a potential de-escalation, fueled a broad-based rally. This briefly reversed Monday’s sharp losses, which saw the Australian sharemarket plummet to a 10-month low amid escalating tensions. However, the positive momentum proved short-lived as conflicting reports and continued geopolitical uncertainty weighed on traders’ confidence.

Early gains were seen across various sectors, from airline stocks to bitcoin and copper miners. Gold also regained some ground after a significant drop. Australian government bond yields eased from recent peaks, reflecting a temporary return of calm to the market. However, jubilation faded as Iran denied talks with the US, coupled with reports of potential involvement of US allies in the Persian Gulf, dampened the initial enthusiasm.

“Never before has a president’s social media feed wielded such raw, short-term power over sentiment,” said Antipodes portfolio manager James Rodda. “Until we see concrete evidence on the ground, brace for violent swings on every tweet, rumour and headline.” The S&P/ASX 200 Index, which initially projected a strong rally, ultimately closed up by a mere 0.2 per cent. This illustrates the current fragility of investor confidence.

Wilson Asset Management strategist Damien Boey said, “The market is pretty spooked right now – investors are nervous and sceptical.” Fund managers are navigating the volatility by either selling gold stocks amid diesel concerns or buying more shares in oil refiner Viva Energy, as well as software names including Objective Corp and Catapult.