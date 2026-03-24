ASX Rebounds as Oil Price Fluctuates

The Australian share market has rebounded near midday AEDT, buoyed by positive comments from Donald Trump regarding discussions with Iran, while gold prices have also seen gains. However, ANZ’s consumer confidence index has hit a record low, reflecting underlying economic anxieties. Simultaneously, movements in oil prices continue to influence market sentiment as it wavers around $US100 a barrel. Myer shares are also up following positive profit results.

In other economic developments, a new trade agreement with Europe is set to make luxury electric vehicles more affordable for Australian consumers. The sweeping pact eliminates the luxury car tax for many models and aims to prevent discriminatory pricing of critical minerals for European customers. This move is expected to stimulate the adoption of electric vehicles and provide consumers with more options in the luxury segment.

Qantas is enhancing its frequent flyer program by launching a new booking platform designed to offer members more options for redeeming reward seats. This initiative is part of a broader overhaul of the airline’s loyalty scheme. Meanwhile, Shane Bracken, CEO of Subway Australasia, shared insights on reviving and expanding the company, emphasising that a stellar idea isn’t the only key to success.

Internationally, attention remains focused on geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East. Despite Donald Trump’s recent statements providing some hope for de-escalation with Iran, concerns persist about the potential for continued disruption, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.