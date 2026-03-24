Recce Pharmaceuticals Secures Brazilian Patent for Anti-Infectives

Recce Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q), a company developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs. The company announced that the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) has granted a Family 4 patent for Recce’s Anti-Infectives. The patent, which expires in 2041, covers RECCE® 327 (R327) and RECCE® 529 (R529).

The Brazilian patent claims relate to the preparation and use of R327/R529 for treating diseases, particularly bacterial and viral infections. This includes validating RECCE® anti-infectives for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI), Diabetic Foot Infections (DFI), Burn Wounds, Lung Infections (including Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia/Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia), Urinary Tract Infections, Gonorrhoea, Influenza, and SARS-CoV-2. The patent also covers administration methods such as oral, inhalation, transdermal delivery, and injection.

This marks the company’s seventh Family 4 patent, joining existing patents in Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Israel, and Japan. Recce’s intellectual property strategy focuses on securing protection in major antibiotic markets, with Brazil being one of the world’s largest and the largest in South America. According to cited reports, the Brazilian antibiotics market generated USD 774.5 million in revenue in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 964.3 million by 2033.

James Graham, Recce Pharmaceuticals’ Chief Executive Officer, expressed gratitude to the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property for recognizing Recce’s platform technology. He emphasized that patent protection is fundamental to Recce, and the expansion of their patent portfolio into Brazil, South America’s largest antibiotic market, is encouraging as they address the global challenge of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.