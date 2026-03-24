WhiteHawk Announces Chair Transition and Australian Business Expansion

WhiteHawk Limited (ASX:WHK), the first global online AI-based cyber security exchange enabling businesses to prevent cybercrime, fraud and disruption, has announced a transition in leadership and an expansion of its Australian operations. Terry Roberts will step down as Chair by July 1st, 2026, to concentrate on the company’s US commercial and government business development. An executive search is underway for a new Australian-based independent Chair. The company provides automated and scalable Cyber Risk Assessments, SaaS, and Platform as a Service (PaaS) product lines.

To further support growth in the Australian market, WhiteHawk will appoint an Australian-based CEO in the coming months. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to leverage its competitive advantage in meeting US cyber security requirements for defence contractors, particularly as these requirements become relevant to Australian AUKUS contractors. WhiteHawk established an APEC office in November 2025, focusing on AUKUS-related cyber security regulations, including Australia’s Essential 8 and the U.S. Cybersecurity Maturity Model (CMMC) obligations.

WhiteHawk also provided operational updates, including the kick-off of the Miami Dade County EDC Cyber Analyst Platform as a Service contract in May 2026, the third-year renewal and expansion of the Georgetown University Cyber Risk Program in April 2026, and the third-year renewal of a Top 10 U.S. City Cyber Risk Radar contract with new services. The company also highlighted a final submission in March 2026 for the SOCOM APOLLO RFP as a Cyber Sub-contractor to LEIDOS, with award results expected in August 2026.

According to Terry Roberts, the separation of the Chair and CEO roles will allow him to focus on the growth of the US business and aligns with corporate governance best practices for ASX-listed companies. He added that establishing the WHK APEC Office necessitates a regionally focused CEO to advance the impact of WhiteHawk’s Cyber Risk Solutions across the Asia Pacific sector, fostering both business and investor interest in the Company.