Genetic Technologies Scraps Proposed Acquisition of Ellerfield Private Wealth

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG), a molecular diagnostics company focused on preventative genetic health testing, has announced it will discontinue its previously contemplated acquisition of Ellerfield Private Wealth (formerly Ellerfield Wealth and Walker Capital Private Wealth). The decision follows a strategic review by the board of directors.

According to the announcement released on March 24, 2026, the board has determined that ceasing discussions regarding the acquisition is in the best interests of shareholders. The company believes focusing on alternative opportunities that align with its proposed relisting strategy will provide greater value.

Genetic Technologies is currently evaluating several potential transactions. The company has stated it will keep the market informed as these opportunities progress. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

Shareholders and interested parties can direct enquiries to Company Secretary Priyamvada (Pia) Rasal at Automic Group. No further details regarding the alternative opportunities under consideration were disclosed in the announcement.