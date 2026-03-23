Stakk Secures A$7.85M Contract Amid Rising Demand for AI Infrastructure

Stakk Ltd (ASX: SKK), a leading AI-native trust and decisioning infrastructure provider for regulated industries, has announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Stakk IQ, Inc., has secured a significant new enterprise client in the United States. The contract is valued at A$7.85 million (US$5.5 million) in revenue over a 12-month period. This agreement represents the largest individual client contract secured by the Company to date.

The contract reflects the increasing adoption of Stakk’s AI-native execution-layer infrastructure within highly regulated environments, where identity certainty, fraud mitigation, and auditability are of utmost importance. Stakk operates within the execution path of digital interactions by combining federated signal intelligence, real-time interaction validation, and deterministic decisioning. This approach ensures that transactions proceed compliantly within auditable environments.

The customer is a U.S.-based Intelligent Document Capture (IDC) provider serving regulated industries, including healthcare. Stakk will deliver a custom-configured, stand-alone deployment of its execution-layer digital infrastructure, designed to integrate directly into the client’s platform environment. Stakk anticipates that this deployment will fuel continued expansion across U.S. regulated sectors, leveraging its established leadership in financial services and recent expansion into telecommunications.

Under the terms, Stakk will receive 50% of the contract value (A$3.93 million) by 31 March 2026, which will be reflected in the Company’s March quarter Appendix 4C. The balance of A$3.93 million is expected on or before 31 October 2026. Due to confidentiality, the identity of the customer has not been disclosed. The announcement was approved by the Board of Directors.