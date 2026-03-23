True North Copper Secures $250,000 Grant for Mt Oxide Exploration

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) has been awarded a $250,000 Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant to fund advanced geophysical surveying at its Mt Oxide Copper Project, located 140km north of Mt Isa. True North Copper is an Australian copper company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned assets in the world-class Mt Isa region of Northwest Queensland. The grant will support a drone-based geophysical survey across the Dorman and Mt Gordon Fault Zones, highly prospective areas along strike from known resources and discoveries.

The CEI grant will enable True North Copper to expand survey coverage at a reduced cost, improving capital efficiency and accelerating exploration efforts. The program will target multiple kilometre-scale structural corridors with the potential to host additional copper deposits, building on the success of the 2025 Aquila discovery, which was driven by geophysical targeting. The advanced UAV Sub-Audio Magnetics (UAV-SAM) survey will cover approximately 170 line km, aiming to identify concealed copper sulphide mineralisation targets across the Dorman and Mt Gordon Fault Zones.

The UAV-SAM technology measures both magnetic and electrical conductivity responses of the subsurface, allowing for high-resolution mapping of geological structures and conductive features. This is particularly effective in identifying sulphide mineralisation in areas of limited outcrop or challenging terrain. The survey is designed to detect conductive near-surface and depth-extending features potentially associated with copper, cobalt, and silver sulphide mineralisation, map fault architecture, and refine the geological framework across key prospects.

Andrew Mooney, Managing Director and CEO of True North Copper, expressed his appreciation for the Queensland Government’s support through the CEI program. He noted that the data generated from the survey would directly inform their 2026 drilling program, improving targeting efficiency and increasing the probability of further discoveries, furthering the company’s strategy to grow Mt Oxide into a multi-deposit copper district.