SEC Enforcement Chief Resigned Amid Internal Clashes

Margaret Ryan, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) enforcement division director, abruptly resigned last week following disagreements with agency leaders, according to sources familiar with the matter. The clashes reportedly centred on the handling of cases with ties to former President Donald Trump and his family. Ryan’s resignation, after just over six months in the role, was effective last Monday. The SEC is a US government agency responsible for enforcing securities laws and protecting investors, maintaining fair markets, and facilitating capital formation. The agency’s enforcement division investigates potential violations of securities laws and brings civil actions against individuals and companies.

Sources indicated that Ryan desired a more aggressive approach in pursuing charges for fraud and other misconduct, particularly in cases involving figures connected to Trump’s circle. This reportedly met resistance from SEC chair Paul Atkins and other top Republican political appointees. One instance of tension involved cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, a major backer of the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial venture. Another involved Elon Musk, a significant donor to Trump’s campaign who briefly served as the president’s special advisor.

An SEC spokesperson stated that under Atkins, enforcement decisions were based on facts, law, and policy, not politics. The spokesperson added that debate and discussion among lawyers and staff is common and encouraged. Ryan, a former Marine and military judge with limited securities law experience, was considered an unconventional choice to lead the SEC’s enforcement team. Sources also mentioned Ryan had criticised defense attorneys for attempting to bypass career staff on enforcement matters.

Among the cases causing frustration for Ryan was a settlement resolving charges against Sun, which the previous Democratic leadership initiated. In 2023, the SEC sued Sun for allegedly generating over $31 million through fraudulent trades. Separately, the SEC is in settlement talks with Musk regarding charges that he waited too long to disclose his large stake in Twitter in 2022. While settling litigation out of court is common, some securities lawyers believed the SEC had strong cases against both Sun and Musk and could have secured tougher penalties in court.