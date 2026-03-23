Goldman Sachs Predicts ECB Rate Hikes

Goldman Sachs has revised its outlook for the European Central Bank (ECB), now anticipating two 25 basis point interest rate hikes in April and June. This adjustment aligns Goldman Sachs with similar predictions from J.P.Morgan and Barclays, as policymakers increasingly acknowledge inflation risks stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The brokerage previously projected that the ECB would hold steady on interest rates throughout 2024.

The revised forecast comes as the ECB grapples with balancing economic growth and inflationary pressures. The central bank, responsible for maintaining price stability in the Eurozone, is closely monitoring the surge in oil prices and its potential impact on inflation.

During its March policy meeting, the ECB opted to keep interest rates unchanged. However, officials communicated that they are prepared to take action if economic conditions warrant a change in monetary policy. The situation remains fluid, with the ECB carefully assessing incoming data and geopolitical developments to guide its decisions.

Analysts will be watching closely in coming weeks to see how the new policy stance will impact financial markets.