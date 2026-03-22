Austin Metals (AYT) Completes Magnetic Survey at Murchison Gold Project

Austin Metals Limited (AYT), a gold and precious metals explorer focused on Western Australia’s key mining regions, has completed a high-resolution magnetic survey over the Old Granites and Four Shafts prospects. These prospects are located within the Company’s Murchison gold portfolio in Western Australia. The survey areas contain historical shaft workings and legacy gold mining activity. The company anticipates that the new data will support structural-lithological interpretation and target refinement.

According to Austin Metals, the survey is an important step in applying modern geophysics to historically prospective ground. Managing Director Mike Moore stated that the survey marks an important step in advancing the company’s understanding of the Old Granites and Four Shafts prospects. The company hopes that the new data will significantly improve its ability to map key geological units and structural controls on mineralisation around historical shafts and workings.

The purpose of the survey is to enhance the definition of magnetic stratigraphy, lithological contacts, fault architecture and shear-related structures. Austin Metals believes that modern magnetic surveys can also assist in identifying offsets to prospective trends, structural repetitions, fold closures and cross-cutting features that are difficult to resolve from historical datasets alone.

The company has commenced detailed structural-lithological interpretation of the magnetic data, which will focus on defining the geometry and continuity of prospective lithological units. Austin Metals will integrate the interpreted framework with available historical exploration information, geological mapping and other supporting datasets to generate a ranked targeting model for drill target selection.