Killi Resources Appoints Nev Power as Non-Executive Chair

Killi Resources Limited (ASX: KLI), an Australia-based explorer focused on gold and copper in forgotten mineral provinces, has announced the appointment of Nev Power as Non-Executive Chair, effective 1 April 2026. The company also welcomed Steve Parsons and Michael Naylor as consultants, and Hamish Halliday as a technical consultant. These appointments coincide with a $1.4 million share placement, positioning the company for future exploration activities.

Mr. Power, along with Mr. Parsons and Mr. Naylor, have cornerstoned the placement and will become substantial shareholders in Killi. The funds raised will be directed towards exploration at Mt Rawdon West, due diligence on potential growth opportunities, corporate costs, and general working capital. Richard Bevan, Killi Non-executive Director, expressed enthusiasm for Mr. Power’s extensive experience and the contributions of the new consultants in unlocking value and identifying new opportunities.

Phil Warren has resigned as a Director, effective 1 April 2026, while Richard Bevan will remain on the Board as a Non-executive Director. As part of Mr. Power’s appointment, Killi will issue him 7,000,000 performance rights under the company’s employee securities incentive plan. These rights will vest upon the company’s shares achieving a volume weighted average price of $0.10 or above over 20 consecutive trading days.

Killi has also announced a change of registered address and company secretary, effective 1 April 2026. The new registered address is Level 2, 8 Richardson Street, West Perth WA 6005, and the new company secretary is Mr. Jamie Byrde. The Board thanked Ms. Emma Wates for her service as company secretary. Killi’s existing projects include the West Tanami Gold Project in Western Australia, and the Mt Rawdon West Project and Ravenswood Project in Queensland.