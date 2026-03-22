Green Iron SA Advances Port Pirie Iron Ore Export Concept

Green Iron SA, a consortium focused on unlocking the Braemar Iron Province, has announced advancements in its Port Pirie iron ore export concept. Magnetite Mines (ASX: MGT) is a member of the consortium. Magnetite Mines is an Australian company focused on the development of iron ore resources. The company’s flagship project is the Razorback Iron Ore Project in South Australia.

A high-level engineering assessment by Green Iron SA has clarified a potential iron ore export pathway at Port Pirie. The assessment outlines a configuration from train arrival through ship loading at Flinders Ports’ Berth 7. The concept leverages existing industrial land, port infrastructure, and transport corridors to enable iron ore concentrate export, a precursor to pellet and green iron production.

The proposed configuration prioritises measures to reduce community impacts, including dust and noise mitigation and minimised vehicle-rail interface impacts. These measures include transport corridor selection, covered storage, and a sealed conveyor system. All Green Iron SA consortium members support advancing the Port Pirie export concept, pending further technical and economic modelling, approvals, and stakeholder engagement.

The assessment describes an integrated export configuration for iron ore concentrate via Port Pirie, linking rail receival and storage, near-port transfer to Berth 7, and offshore transhipment in the Spencer Gulf. The consortium includes Flinders Ports, Aurizon, GHD, CSL Australia, and Magnetite Mines. Green Iron SA will continue working with the Port Pirie Regional Council and local stakeholders as approvals activities are initiated and technical definition progresses.