Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) Commences Extensive Exploration Program at Ironstone Well-Barwidgee Gold Project

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL), a company focused on advanced gold exploration projects in Western Australia, has announced the commencement of a significant exploration program across its Ironstone Well-Barwidgee (IWB) Gold Project. The company aims to consolidate recent gold discoveries and unlock new ones within the Yandal Greenstone Belt. The 2026 program includes approximately 30,000 metres of drilling, encompassing reverse circulation (RC), diamond drilling (DD), and air-core (AC) methods.

The exploration activities will concentrate on three priority areas: the Flushing Meadows deposit, the New England Granite (NEG) target area, and the Arrakis gold discovery. A newly established 21-person exploration camp and core yard are fully operational, supporting the drilling programs. RC drilling has already commenced at Salusa, following up on high-grade intercepts from the 2025 air-core program. Subsequently, the RC rig will move to Arrakis to test southeast striking extensions of the existing 1.2km mineralised structure. Diamond drilling has also commenced at the early-stage Nayla target area, co-funded by the Western Australian state government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS).

Diamond drilling will then progress to Flushing Meadows to assess mineralisation continuity below the current 268koz Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Broad-scale air-core drilling is scheduled across the western side of the NEG target area and the combined Flushing Meadows and Giedi-Prime target area. The drilling aims to assess large-scale structural targets, aligning with the company’s objective of discovering new, larger-scale gold deposits within the Yandal Greenstone belt.

Managing Director Chris Oorschot commented on the commencement of drilling, highlighting the team’s hard work in establishing the exploration camp. He noted that programs will focus on understanding the mineralisation potential of recent gold discoveries and below the shallow Mineral Resource at Flushing Meadows. The company anticipates operating two RC rigs and one diamond rig from early April, dependent on diesel supply.