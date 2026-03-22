Global Markets React to Iran Conflict Escalation

Escalating tensions between the US and Iran are sending shockwaves through global financial markets, with investors growing increasingly concerned about the potential for a prolonged energy crisis. Juan Correa, head of global asset allocation at BCA Research, suggests the current situation is less a calculated strategy and more a series of escalating missteps, highlighting the absence of a clear plan as evidenced by delayed deployment of US marines. Concerns are mounting that a punitive bombing campaign, seemingly implied by Trump’s ultimatum, could further destabilise the region and exacerbate the energy crisis.

Friday’s market activity signalled a growing awareness of the conflict’s magnitude, distinct from previous Trump-related shocks. The S&P 500 and ASX 200 have both experienced significant declines from their recent highs, reflecting investor apprehension. Vantage Point Asset Management’s chief investment officer, Nick Ferres, points out that pre-existing debt issues and deficits are being further strained by the financial demands of the conflict, creating additional pressure on global economies.

Rising bond yields are adding to the pressure on equities, forcing investors to reassess future profit expectations. The surge in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to 4.38 per cent, its highest level since late July, underscores this concern. While the immediate impact is felt in equity markets, Correa emphasizes the broader implications for refined product markets, including petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, where securing supply is becoming increasingly challenging. A potential 25 to 30 per cent drawdown from all-time highs is possible, according to Correa.

This week’s trading will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the conflict and its impact on global energy markets. Monitoring the Strait of Hormuz’s operational status and assessing the effectiveness of alternative supply routes, such as US crude imports to Asia, will provide further insight into the severity and duration of the energy shock. The market’s reaction when Asian trade opens will offer an early indication of the conflict’s ongoing impact on investor sentiment and global economic stability.