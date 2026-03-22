ASX IPO Market Faces Significant Delays

The Australian initial public offering (IPO) market is facing considerable delays, with challenging conditions expected to persist until at least May. Several factors are contributing to this slowdown, including market volatility, geopolitical tensions, and seasonal trends. Despite a promising start to the year, with the S&P/ASX200 reaching record highs, the current climate is making it difficult for companies to launch successfully on the ASX. A number of companies including Firmus Technologies, Greencross, Estia Health, La Trobe Financial and I-MED Radiology had begun readying prospectuses.

Several potential IPO candidates, including construction company FDC Consolidated, piercings business SkinKandy and furniture retailer Freedom, are now facing headwinds. Market jitters, fuelled by global events such as the conflict in the Middle East and rising oil prices, are impacting investor sentiment. Australia’s 10-year bond yield recently hit 5 per cent, signalling increased market risk aversion. This contrasts sharply with the lower yields seen in 2021, when the IPO market experienced a boom.

The Easter holiday period, followed by school holidays and the ANZAC Day long weekend, further reduces the window for IPOs in April. The traditional market caution associated with May, often referred to as “sell in May and go away”, adds another layer of uncertainty. This is because offshore markets tend to soften ahead of their summer breaks, which can negatively impact ASX listings, given the Australian market’s tendency to follow Wall Street’s lead.

While online furniture retailer Koala recently managed to list, the overall outlook for IPOs in the near term remains challenging. Some private equity vendors are exploring alternative options, such as trade sales, in light of the current market conditions. Despite strong retail investor participation, the success of IPOs ultimately depends on the support of domestic institutions, making the coming weeks a difficult period for companies seeking to list on the ASX.