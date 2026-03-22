US Banks Poised for Capital Requirement Relief

Wall Street banks are generally set to benefit from a US proposal to reduce the capital they are required to hold. However, institutions with significant trading operations could see greater advantages than traditional lenders, potentially leading to internal competition as they seek further revisions. The plan, released recently, could see capital requirements at the largest US banks fall by an average of 4.8 per cent. This move would potentially free up billions of dollars for lending activities, dividend payouts, and share buybacks.

Analysts suggest that parsing the complex draft rules will take time. Initial observations indicate that the changes will differentially reward banks based on their specific business models. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, prominent players in the trading arena, could emerge as top beneficiaries, despite the initial ‘Basel III’ draft rule targeting their trading activities. Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides various services, including investment banking, wealth management, and sales and trading. Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm.

The new rules have a 90-day comment period, during which banks are expected to push for further reductions in capital requirements. The Trump administration hopes that these changes will stimulate lending and economic growth. Conversely, critics express concerns that these adjustments could weaken financial system safeguards at a time when geopolitical and private credit risks are escalating.

While Wall Street lobby groups have acknowledged the draft rules as a step forward, internal tensions may surface as banks vie for the most favourable treatment. Analysts believe that the changes will generally benefit the industry, particularly large regional lenders. Larger regional banks such as PNC and Truist could see capital levels fall by 5.2 per cent. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate that large US banks currently hold approximately $175 billion in excess capital, which could be released through lending, capital markets activities, and buybacks.